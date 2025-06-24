Top Defense Stocks To Watch Today – June 23rd

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, BigBear.ai, RTX, and Citigroup are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or service military equipment, aerospace systems, cybersecurity solutions and other defense-related technologies. Their performance is closely tied to government defense budgets and long-term contracts, often providing relatively stable revenue streams and acting as a hedge against geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of RKLB traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,631,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,758,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Lab has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE GE traded up $3.74 on Monday, reaching $243.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,628,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,694. The stock has a market cap of $259.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.93 and its 200-day moving average is $200.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $257.47.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434,678. The company has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.38 and a 200 day moving average of $178.60. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT stock traded up $10.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $480.56. 812,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.97. 96,394,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,481,367. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.92. 2,245,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,467,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

