57,035 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

