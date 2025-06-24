XML Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $6,022,224,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

Shares of MA stock opened at $542.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 949 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.80, for a total value of $508,474.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,451.80. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,890 shares of company stock worth $27,003,492 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

