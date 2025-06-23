Reviewing Sanuwave Health (SNWV) and Its Rivals

Volatility and Risk

Sanuwave Health has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanuwave Health’s peers have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Sanuwave Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Sanuwave Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sanuwave Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanuwave Health -89.86% N/A -145.76% Sanuwave Health Competitors -73.31% -49.28% -12.99%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sanuwave Health $32.63 million -$31.37 million -7.36 Sanuwave Health Competitors $2.76 billion $241.42 million 3.57

This table compares Sanuwave Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sanuwave Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sanuwave Health. Sanuwave Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sanuwave Health peers beat Sanuwave Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Sanuwave Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company’s lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. In addition, it offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds; and orthoPACE system to treat tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

