KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05, Zacks reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

KB Home Trading Up 3.2%

KB Home stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,076. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.35.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,047.56. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KB Home stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,922 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.05.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

