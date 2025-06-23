Comparing GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) & Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudson Global and GBT Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $140.06 million 0.17 -$4.77 million ($1.22) -6.89 GBT Technologies $1.20 billion 0.00 $20.72 million N/A N/A

GBT Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global -2.63% -4.32% -3.26% GBT Technologies N/A -90.27% 34,769.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Hudson Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Hudson Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.9% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hudson Global has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GBT Technologies beats Hudson Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company also offers IT consulting services; and sells electronic products. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

