Head-To-Head Analysis: Ashtead Group (ASHTY) vs. Its Peers

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) is one of 24 public companies in the "Industrial Services" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ashtead Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashtead Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $10.79 billion $1.51 billion 17.25 Ashtead Group Competitors $9.76 billion $637.30 million 16.62

This table compares Ashtead Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Ashtead Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ashtead Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 2 1 2 3.00 Ashtead Group Competitors 346 864 977 33 2.31

As a group, “Industrial Services” companies have a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Ashtead Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashtead Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ashtead Group pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 31.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 14.28% 21.42% 7.28% Ashtead Group Competitors -13.93% 10.91% 3.44%

Summary

Ashtead Group beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 1,094 stores in the United States, 119 stores in Canada, and 185 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

