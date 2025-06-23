BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 642677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.22.

BioPharma Credit Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. BioPharma Credit’s payout ratio is 7,957.15%.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

