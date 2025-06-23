Gamehost (TSE:GH) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$12.05, with a volume of 1350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.02.

Gamehost Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$253.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.38.

Gamehost Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

