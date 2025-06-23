Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Senior Officer Randall Thompson Sells 4,000 Shares

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randall Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.59, for a total transaction of C$18,360.00.
Imperial Metals Stock Performance
III traded up C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 132,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.86. The company has a market cap of C$787.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. Imperial Metals Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76.
About Imperial Metals
