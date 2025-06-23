Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Senior Officer Randall Thompson Sells 4,000 Shares

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randall Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.59, for a total transaction of C$18,360.00.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

III traded up C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 132,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.86. The company has a market cap of C$787.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. Imperial Metals Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

