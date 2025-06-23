Promising Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 23rd

Circle Internet Group, NVIDIA, Palantir Technologies, Microsoft, and Advanced Micro Devices are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing or distribution of technology products and services—such as software, hardware, semiconductors or internet platforms. Investors often view them as growth-oriented because these firms can rapidly expand their markets and revenues, though they may also experience greater price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL stock traded up $25.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.47. The company had a trading volume of 82,510,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,861,961. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion and a PE ratio of -20,979.14.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.26. 106,385,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,597,563. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.43. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.94. 50,009,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,104,519. The company has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $144.86.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $9.62 on Monday, hitting $487.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,993,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,013,932. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $487.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

AMD traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $129.88. 50,957,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,800,441. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $210.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99.

