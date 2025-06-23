Value Stocks To Consider – June 23rd

Circle Internet Group, Invesco QQQ, CoreWeave, UnitedHealth Group, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to trade below their intrinsic or “true” value based on fundamental metrics such as low price-to-earnings, price-to-book or dividend yields. They often belong to mature businesses with stable cash flows whose market prices have lagged behind their underlying financial strength. Investors buy value stocks hoping the market will eventually recognize their worth and drive prices upward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded up $24.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.50. 91,010,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,653,680. Circle Internet Group has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -20,902.48.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $530.96. The stock had a trading volume of 41,402,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,651,823. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.16. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

Shares of CRWV traded down $10.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,234,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,991,580. CoreWeave has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $300.11. 8,540,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.96. The firm has a market cap of $272.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.22. 111,653,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,569,046. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

