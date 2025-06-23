Top Music Stocks To Research – June 23rd

Apple, Amazon.com, Spotify Technology, Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Sony, and Live Nation Entertainment are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate within the music industry—ranging from record labels and streaming services to concert promoters, music publishers, and instrument manufacturers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to revenue streams generated by music streaming and sales, licensing fees, live performances and related intellectual property rights. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.00. 29,733,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,526,186. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.35 and a 200 day moving average of $221.41.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,492,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,532,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.41 and a 200 day moving average of $209.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $21.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $729.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,460. The company has a 50-day moving average of $646.29 and a 200 day moving average of $575.23. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $288.07 and a 1 year high of $731.66. The company has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.66. 6,798,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,968,054. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.27. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,364,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $211.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.73.

Sony (SONY)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.36. 6,538,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,590. The firm has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Sony has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.40. The company had a trading volume of 954,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $157.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.11.

