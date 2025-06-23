Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Down 10.1% – Should You Sell?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) dropped 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.98 and last traded at $50.98. Approximately 633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.
Recruit Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Recruit
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Small Cap Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.