Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Down 10.1% – Should You Sell?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) dropped 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.98 and last traded at $50.98. Approximately 633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

Recruit Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Featured Articles

