Battery Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 23rd

Mullen Automotive, Tetra Technologies, and Platinum Group Metals are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are equity shares of companies engaged in the research, development, manufacturing or distribution of batteries and related components—ranging from lithium-ion cells to emerging solid-state and flow-battery systems. These stocks give investors exposure to firms driving innovations in energy storage for applications like electric vehicles, grid stabilization and portable electronics. Demand for cleaner energy and electrification trends often makes battery technology stocks attractive for growth-oriented portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of MULN stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,612,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173,753.82. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $168,000,000.00.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of TTI stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,042. The firm has a market cap of $454.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. Tetra Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of PLG stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 784,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Platinum Group Metals has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $155.71 million, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.70.

