Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
