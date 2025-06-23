Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Trading 6.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.58 and last traded at $91.46. Approximately 107,846 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 97,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCB shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average is $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $126,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,454.42. This trade represents a 10.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $276,640.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,266.28. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

