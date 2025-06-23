Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) vs. Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Critical Comparison

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Imperial Tobacco Group and Japan Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Tobacco Group 0 1 1 1 3.00 Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Imperial Tobacco Group pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Japan Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $79.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 247.1%. Japan Tobacco pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Tobacco Group $41.10 billion 0.79 $3.31 billion N/A N/A Japan Tobacco N/A N/A N/A $225.55 0.14

This table compares Imperial Tobacco Group and Japan Tobacco”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Imperial Tobacco Group has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Tobacco.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Tobacco Group and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Tobacco Group N/A N/A N/A Japan Tobacco N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Imperial Tobacco Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Japan Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Imperial Tobacco Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Imperial Tobacco Group beats Japan Tobacco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Tobacco Group

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X. In addition, it engages in the distribution of tobacco and NGP products for tobacco and NGP product manufacturers; and various non-tobacco and NGP products and services. Further, the company is involved in the management of a golf course; distribution of pharmaceuticals, POS software, and published materials and other products; printing and publishing activities; and provision of long haul transportation, industrial parcel and express delivery, pharmaceutical products logistics, advertising, payment, and support management services, as well as owns the trademarks; and retails its products. Additionally, it engages in distribution of books; waste management, leaf processing related activities. Furthermore, the company is involved in research and development of e-vapour products. The company was formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC and changed its name to Imperial Brands PLC in February 2016. Imperial Brands PLC was founded in 1636 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical Business, and Processed Food Business. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products. The company provides reduced-risk products, including infused tobacco capsules and heated tobacco sticks. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs for the therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, kidney and metabolism, immunity/inflammation, and central nervous system. Further, the company provides frozen and room-temperature products, such as frozen udon noodles, packed rice, and frozen okonomiyaki; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts, assembled, kelp and bonito extracts, and oyster sauces. It offers its products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands. Japan Tobacco Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

