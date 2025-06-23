Centerpoint Advisory Group Trims Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Centerpoint Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.1% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,726,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after buying an additional 187,110 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,688,000 after buying an additional 127,276 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,686,000 after buying an additional 612,953 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,298,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,346,000 after acquiring an additional 202,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,988,000 after acquiring an additional 158,131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $58.53 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $60.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

