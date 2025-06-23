Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after acquiring an additional 874,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,721,000 after acquiring an additional 317,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,748,000 after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

