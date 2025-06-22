GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) versus Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Head-To-Head Review

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Free Report) and Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

GBT Technologies has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecco has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GBT Technologies and Adecco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $1.20 billion 0.00 $20.72 million N/A N/A Adecco $25.04 billion 0.18 $327.88 million $0.92 14.95

Adecco has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and Adecco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies N/A -90.27% 34,769.09% Adecco 1.26% 11.74% 3.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GBT Technologies and Adecco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adecco 1 0 1 3 3.20

Summary

Adecco beats GBT Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company also offers IT consulting services; and sells electronic products. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Adecco

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names. The company also operates Hired, a talent recruitment platform. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

