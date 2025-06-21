Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$22.12 and last traded at C$22.17. Approximately 976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.28.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.01.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF is designed to provide unitholders with stable monthly cash distributions, the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning securities of global dividend growth companies directly…

