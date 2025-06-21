Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 37 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9%

Home Depot stock opened at $350.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.65 and its 200 day moving average is $380.08.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.