Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 4.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after buying an additional 1,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after buying an additional 2,792,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,754,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $83.73 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

