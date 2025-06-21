Canton Hathaway LLC Has $11.02 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.2% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $310.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $212.12 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.98. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

