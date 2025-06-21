Garde Capital Inc. Sells 890 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $403.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.