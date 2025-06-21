Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Trimmed by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

