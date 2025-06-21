Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is CCG Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,735 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 6.7% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares during the period. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.49 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

