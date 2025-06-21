CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Reduced by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,302.50. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,748 shares of company stock valued at $89,478,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $476.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.29 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $493.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

