Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $2,011,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,171,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,261,000 after acquiring an additional 114,591 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4%

SHW opened at $332.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $292.27 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.76.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.67.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

