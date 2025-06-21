Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Reduced by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $52.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

