Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Reduced by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CMG opened at $52.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
