GAM Holding AG Acquires 836 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $221.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.12 and a 200 day moving average of $215.87. The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.