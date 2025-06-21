Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. China Renaissance downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,498,830. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $632,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,073,561.25. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,572,867 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU opened at $123.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $144.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

