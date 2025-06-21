Top Biotech Stocks To Watch Now – June 20th

Danaher, AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SpringWorks Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,427. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.74 and its 200-day moving average is $210.00. Danaher has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.69. 2,489,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,228,618. The firm has a market cap of $326.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.43 and its 200 day moving average is $488.79. The company has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

SWTX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,165,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

VRTX traded down $11.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $437.01. 768,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.66. The stock has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.44 and a beta of 0.41.

