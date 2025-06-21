Castleview Partners LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Castleview Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $532.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

