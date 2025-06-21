111 (NASDAQ:YI) Releases Earnings Results

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $486.35 million during the quarter.

111 Stock Down 2.0%

YI opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.47. 111 has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 111 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

