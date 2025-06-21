Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

