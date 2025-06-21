Cordant Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $417.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $413.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

