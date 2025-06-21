Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $417.45 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.