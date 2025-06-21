Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1%

TXN opened at $198.20 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.10. The company has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

