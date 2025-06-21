iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after buying an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,777,000 after buying an additional 434,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,750,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

