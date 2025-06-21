iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.2% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $80.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

