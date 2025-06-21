The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

