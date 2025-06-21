Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – June 20th

Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
NYSE LLY traded down $18.14 on Friday, hitting $766.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,996. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $779.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $801.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $726.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY
Gilead Sciences (GILD)
Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,075,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.63. The stock has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $119.96.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
MRK stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,498,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,946,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in June 2025
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
- Intel’s Turnaround Strategy Shifts From Planning to Attack Mode
- IPO Momentum Returns: 3 Stocks Rising After CoreWeave’s Surge
- These 3 Dividend Stocks Combine Strong Yields With Upside