Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 286.2% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $856,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $182.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.93 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

