First PREMIER Bank Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after buying an additional 7,157,113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after buying an additional 2,532,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after buying an additional 2,458,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,110 shares in the company, valued at $18,190,168.70. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $330,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,908.56. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $108.50 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

