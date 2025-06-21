iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

