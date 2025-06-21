Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 471 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $175.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.