Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6%

IYW opened at $164.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.60 and a 200 day moving average of $154.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

