Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $238.91 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $257.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.93 and a 200-day moving average of $200.15.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.